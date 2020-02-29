Pro-Parson PAC omits mention of Trump in Kansas City TV ads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political action committee supporting Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's reelection bid is tailoring its TV ads for rural versus urban markets, leaving mentions of President Donald Trump out of the spots aimed at city viewers.

Uniting Missouri PAC has been running TV ads across the state in recent weeks touting Parson's conservative credentials, the Kansas City Star reported. In rural areas, the spots include mention of the governor’s fondness for Trump. In Kansas City, they do not.

Uniting Missouri chairman John Hancock said leaving Trump out of ads in urban areas shouldn’t be taken as the governor hiding his support for the president in more liberal-leaning areas.

“We run different ads in different markets routinely,” Hancock said, later adding: “The president has endorsed the governor. We certainly aren’t keeping that a secret.”

An ad in rural Missouri focusing on the governor’s economic record says Parson “worked closely with President Trump to create 40,000 new jobs.”

In Kansas City, a nearly identical spot omits the phrase “he’s worked closely with President Trump.”

Also in rural areas, the PAC ran ads focused on illegal immigration that include footage of Trump at the border wall. It says “Gov. Parson agrees with President Trump.”

“The president polls off the charts in outstate Missouri,” Hancock said. “So it’s smart to reference him there."

The illegal immigration ad isn’t airing in Kansas City.

Parson is running for a full term as governor after taking over the job in June 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson is expected to take on Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway this fall.