Pro-Bolsonaro truckers snarl traffic on Brazil highways

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Truckers protested along highways in more than half of Brazil’s states on Thursday, snarling traffic on some as they offered a show of support for President Jair Bolsonaro even as he pleaded for them to let vehicles pass.
A joint bulletin from the Infrastructure Ministry and Federal Highway Police said truckers were concentrated on federal highways in 15 states of Brazil’s 27 states. It said the police had opened several highways in the morning, and that protests were no longer blocking all of traffic.