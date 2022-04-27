Pritzker signs 4 laws to tackle shortage of teachers, aides

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation into law Wednesday aimed at easing a shortage of teachers and classroom aides in public schools — an issue across the U.S.
The new laws lower the fee to reinstate a lapsed teaching certificate, allow student teaching by college seniors, lower the minimum age for classroom aides and extend the number of days in a row a short-term substitute can spend in one classroom if a disaster is declared. Pritzker signed the bills during a ceremony at Springfield High School, just two blocks from the Capitol.