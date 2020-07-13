https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Primary-registration-session-July-28-15404507.php
Primary registration session July 28
Photo: File Photo
Milford Registrars of Voters will conduct a mandatory enrollment session for the purpose of registration and/or enrollment of electors entitled to vote in the presidential preference primary Tuesday, July 28, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Registrars of Voters office, Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River St., Milford.
Registrars will hear requests for adding names to the registry list by persons removed.
View Comments