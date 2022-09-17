Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine's advances

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.
The British Defense Ministry said in a daily intelligence briefing that the line likely is between the Oskil River and Svatove, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.