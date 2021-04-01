Pressley, Warren push Biden to nix $50,000 in student debt STEVE LeBLANC , Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 3:39 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden should help those struggling under crushing student loan debt by immediately canceling up to $50,000 of debt for federal student loan borrowers, Democratic elected officials said Thursday.
Biden can make the move by using existing authority granted to him under the Higher Education Act, said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey at an afternoon news conference.