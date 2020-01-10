Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana's primary

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidate registration for Louisiana's presidential primary ended Friday, with 14 Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana, a state that generally allows all of its candidates regardless of party to run against each other at one time.

That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state's GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state's Democratic presidential nomination.

Those vying for the Democratic nomination are: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Robby Wells and Andrew Yang.

Competing against Trump for the GOP nomination are Rocky De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern and Bill Weld.

Trump carried Louisiana in 2016 by a 20 percentage point margin, and he's expected to easily win the red state a second time in November.