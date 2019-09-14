Preservationists resist more accesses to the Topsail Hill

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Estus Whitfield said he remembers in the 1950s and 1960s catching bluegill and bass with his dad in the coastal dune lakes in South Walton County.

When he left for college "the area was totally isolated," he said, and when he returned in the early 1970s: "I was lost. I didn't recognize the place."

Now, the 77-year-old Whitfield said the area where he grew up has become "wall-to-wall development."

However, thanks to Whitfield, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Grayton Beach State Park and Point Washington State Forest, where he roamed as a child, all remain preserved by the state.

That's because Whitfield served as the chief environmental adviser for 28 years to Florida governors Reubin Askew, Bob Graham, Bob Martinez, Lawton Chiles, Buddy MacKay and Jeb Bush, and led the push to snap up those pristine lands.

"I was involved in the purchase of Topsail Hill," Whitfield said. "I got a love for that place. I want to see it protected to the max."

Many South Walton residents feel just like Whitfield, who holds a master's degree in wildlife and forestry, is a founding member of the Florida Conservation Coalition and considers himself a lifelong environmentalist.

They have resisted Cypress Dunes, Emerald Walk, Beach Highland, Topsail Village and Cypress Lake subdivisions along the west end of County Road 30A, whose residents have continually tried since 2014 to establish their own public beach access to Topsail Hill Preserve's 3.2 miles of sandy white Gulf of Mexico shoreline.

Public beach access remains a precious commodity in Walton County. Today, the county is the only place in Florida where beach owners can lay claim to private property rights to the mean high water line. About 64% of the county's beach lots extend all the way to the Gulf's wet sand.

The South Walton skirmish broke out again when the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Recreation and Parks held a public hearing Aug. 22 at the South Walton Campus of Northwest Florida State College to seek public comment on its unit management plan, or UMP. Every 10 years, the agency reviews its state park plans.

Opponents like Celeste Cobena, a longtime environmental advocate, want preservation of the wet prairies and their pitcher plants, coastal pine scrub and old-growth long leaf pines, and, most importantly of all, the coastal dune lakes that thrive in the Topsail Hill Preserve.

Also within the rare coastal ecosystem are 13 imperiled species, such as the Choctawhatchee beach mouse, gopher tortoises and snowy plovers.

Cobena, who runs Beach to Bay Connection and LetitbeForest.com, pointed out that the park's Campbell Lake "is a resource. It is the only coastal lake to ever be untouched."

Cobena and others also oppose the beach access because they argue 30A homeowners near Topsail, who actually live out of state, want the beach access to increase their property values. They said an unguarded access will lead to more vandalism and stealing. Plus, the state park will lose revenue from people sneaking through the unguarded access.

They want to see residents from Cypress Dunes and the other nearby subdivisions buy annual passes to the state park and use the only current Topsail access off 30A to travel to its pristine beaches.

Jim Sumpter has led the effort by the coalition of 30A subdivisions for the past four years. He admits an access would increase property values but denies other claims. For now, many of the residents use the Stallworth Lake Preserve beach access, Sumpter said.

"We want to be responsible to this preserve," he said. "A lot of things they have said are just not true."

Sumpter reported that the DEP may create individualized codes at the entrance and that each subdivision would charge homeowners for annual passes to Topsail Hill Preserve. He said that would add an additional $45,000 to the state park's budget yearly.

The nearly 2.6-square-mile state park 10 miles east of Destin had 249,132 visitors and a $24.1 million direct economic impact, according to a 2016-17 report.

Tracy Sweetland, the Beachview Woods' homeowners association president who also sells real estate for The Premier Property Group in Miramar Beach, said private beachfront owners have created the public beach access problem by turning away tourists and locals from the coast on their property.

"There are so many local neighborhoods that would love to be able to access a beach access without having to get into their vehicles to get to the beach," Sweetland said in an email. "Topsail Hill Preserve State Park belongs to all of us and is meant to be enjoyed by all. I write this note in hope that common sense will override the opposition's panic of killing all the wildlife. We all know we need more public beach accesses, and this is a great opportunity to add one to the west end of 30A."

Right now, the 30A homeowners support a pathway mapped by the DEP's Parks and Recreation division.

The route to the beach includes an easement from Walton County on the south side of 30A. It connects to Tanglewood Drive. There would be a potential trail head there with parking spaces. Beachgoers would then walk east on Sandstone Street to the access gate. It would then run about 1,650 feet on a 10-foot wide, elevated, wooden boardwalk to the Topsail Hill Preserve beach on the state park's southeast corner. The cost estimate for the proposed beach access was estimated by DEP at $711,280.

A DEP document appeared to turn down the proposal for a second pedestrian entrance because of the impact on threatened wildlife and numerous other concerns.

"The area that would be traversed by the proposed boardwalk is vitally important refugia for survival of the beach mouse population following hurricanes and tropical storm events. The construction of an additional access point within the park would further fragment the available nesting and foraging habitat for snowy plovers," the DEP said.

Additionally, the report pointed out that the DEP must consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission before making a final decision.

Manly Fuller served the Florida Wildlife Federation as president and CEO for 32 years before stepping down in January. He makes his opposition clear to a second beach access point to Topsail Hill Preserve.

"It's a quiet, beautiful place to go," Fuller said. "If you go west, you run into solid development. Why butcher one of the last gems we have?"

