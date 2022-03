RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three bridges over the Pee Dee River will soon undergo preservation work approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation, a news release said.

The U.S. 74 bridges at the Richmond-Anson county line and the N.C. 731 bridge at the Montgomery-Stanley county line will receive a variety of upgrades, including deck treatments, new joints and substructure repairs, according to Wednesday's news release.