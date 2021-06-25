Preservation group troubled with legislation removing statue

A preservation commission that oversees Connecticut's historic state Capitol building is raising concerns about a provision tucked into the state budget that calls for a statue of the late Major John Mason, leader of the massacre of the Pequot Tribe, to be removed. They're warning that other statues of controversial figures could be next.
Members of the State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission said they were not originally consulted about the decision to move the statue. They are asking top leaders of the General Assembly for more information about the decision and whether they can study the issue further, including holding a possible public hearing.