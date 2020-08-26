Prescott woman accused in mother's death in 2016 gets prison

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A Prescott woman accused in the 2016 death of her mother and continuing to cash her checks for years has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Yavapai County prosecutors said Tuesday that 48-year-old Tara Lynn Aven pleaded guilty in July to charges of hindering prosecution in the first degree involving murder, tampering with physical evidence, fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft and forgery.

Tara Aven's daughter also was charged in the case and her next scheduled court hearing is in December.

The charges against Tara Aven stemmed from the April 2019 discovery of her 74-year-old mother’s body in a Prescott home next door to hers.

Authorities said Sandra Aven was found in a decomposed state with duct tape around her wrists and ankles and a loose piece of duct tape near her mouth.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma.

Within two months of the death in September 2016, prosecutors said Tara Aven moved into the home where her mother’s body remained in a back bedroom.

They say she tried to conceal the murder and engaged in a pattern of financial exploitation — routinely collecting her mother’s mail, bank statements and rent checks and spending the funds.