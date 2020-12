SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — There are fewer premium tracts available for leasing by oil and gas developers on state trust land in the Permian Basin, and New Mexico land managers say that's having an effect on revenues generated by monthly lease sales.

The State Land Office said Monday that lease sales netted nearly $17 million for the year, marking a decrease of nearly 68% when compared to 2019. The sale completed earlier this month brought in more than $2.3 million for 2,880 acres.