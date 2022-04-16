Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, Associated Press April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 9:52 a.m.
1 of11 Bob Guerra, a Catholic deacon, holds a crucifix he got to commemorate the visit of Pope Francis to the U.S.-Mexican border at his house in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Guerra takes the crucifix alongside other liturgical items to help clergy celebrate Mass for hundreds of teens held at a shelter on the Army's Fort Bliss base after crossing the border without parents or guardians. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The Franklin Mountains loom over Fort Bliss, a vast military installation in the desert on the outskirts of El Paso where an emergency shelter houses teens who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border without parents or guardians, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. There and at similar facilities set up by the Biden and previous administrations along the southwestern border to deal with surges of unaccompanied minors, the sacraments celebrated by volunteer clergy bring comfort and healing to the youths. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Music minister Roland Guerrero plays the praise song "Montaña" on his guitar at his house in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. For nearly all Sundays since last Easter, Guerrero has sung and played this and other sacred music at Masses celebrated at a shelter on nearby Fort Bliss Army base for unaccompanied minors who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A crucifix commemorating the visit of Pope Francis to the U.S.-Mexican border and Communion wafers in Ziploc bags are seen at the house of Bob Guerra, a Catholic deacon, in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. For all but three Sundays since last Easter, Guerra has taken them and other liturgical items to help volunteer clergy celebrate Mass for hundreds of teens held at a shelter on the Army's Fort Bliss base after crossing the border without parents or guardians. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Bob Guerra, a Catholic deacon, loads a storage box full of liturgical items outside his house in El Paso, Texas, as he and local priests get ready to drive to the Army's Fort Bliss base on Sunday, April 3, 2022. At a shelter there and at similar facilities set up by the Biden and previous administrations along the southwestern border to deal with surges of unaccompanied minors, the sacraments celebrated by volunteer clergy bring comfort and healing to the youths. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 This April 2022 photo provided by Dominga Villegas shows the Rev. Jose de la Cruz Longoria (center, with eyeglasses), pastor at five Catholic parishes, with another priest, deacons and volunteers as they get ready to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at a shelter for migrant teens in Pecos, Texas, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. There and at similar facilities set up by the Biden and previous administrations along the southwestern border to deal with surges of unaccompanied minors, the sacraments bring comfort and healing to the youths. (Dominga Villegas via AP) Dominga Villegas/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso poses in his office in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, April 4, 2022. The friendship bracelets on his wrist were braided by girls housed at a shelter on nearby Fort Bliss Army base for unaccompanied minors who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border. The Catholic bishop has often celebrated Mass there and found striking witness of faith among the teens. Giovanna Dell'Orto/AP Show More Show Less
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — On all but three Sunday afternoons since last Easter, Bob Guerra — a Catholic deacon — has carefully packed his favorite crucifix, a Spanish-language Bible, hundreds of Communion wafers secured in Ziploc bags and other liturgical items into a plastic storage box.
Then he lugs it a few miles to Fort Bliss, an Army base in the desert on the outskirts of El Paso, where he helps celebrate Mass for hundreds of migrant teens held at a vast tent shelter.
GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO