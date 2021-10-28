Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith PETER SMITH, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 12:11 p.m.
Seventeen members of the CAM have been kidnapped.
Conservative Anabaptists largely seek to live separate from mainstream society, emphasize a "non-resistance" to evil and violence, a stance that goes far beyond their refusal to serve in the military, and also have a deep tradition of martyrdom – well-earned, since their forebears suffered fierce persecutions from their 16th century Reformation origins, when they were deemed too radical to Catholics and fellow Protestants alike.
A joint statement by the hostages' families said "God has given our loved ones the unique opportunity to live out our Lord's command to, 'love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you.'"
An example of Anabaptist values is the response of the Amish community around Nickel Mines, after a gunman killed five Amish schoolgirls and wounded five more in 2006 before taking his own life. Local Amish immediately expressed forgiveness for the killer and supported his widow. "If we do not forgive, how can we expect to be forgiven?" the Amish leaders said in a statement.
When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity.
Those hymns emerged from miserable prison conditions experienced by early Anabaptists — founders of the movement carried on today by Amish, Mennonites, Brethren and others — and their words extolled the virtues of loving one’s tormentors and persevering at risk of persecution, even martyrdom.