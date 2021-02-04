Powerful storm eased drought in parts of California Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:15 p.m.
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measure the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 63 inches deep with a water content of 17 inches.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The powerful storm that drenched much of California last week eased drought conditions in some parts of the state, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.
The central coast from Monterey Bay south to Ventura County was reduced from moderate drought to abnormal dryness and a swath northeastward across the Central Valley and into the Sierra Nevada was reduced from severe to moderate drought.