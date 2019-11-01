Power outages, flooding in NY; child hurt by falling tree

HERKIMER, N.Y. (AP) — More than 200,000 customers were without power in New York state after a night of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Spectrum News on Friday that several hundred people were being evacuated in scattered areas around the state because of high waters. Police in the central New York village of Dolgeville used a boat to rescue people from a home. Officials in nearby Oneida County advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Buffalo area was dealing with flash flooding after 4 to 5 inches of rain.

The Journal News says a 9-year-old girl suffered fractures when a tree fell on her while she was trick-or-treating on Thursday night in New Rochelle.

There were dozens of school closings and delays around the state.