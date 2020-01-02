Power outage at Madison apartment building could last a week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of residents at a Madison apartment building could spend nearly a week without power after a New Year's Eve fire in the parking garage.

Authorities say the fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system at the Ovation apartment complex. But WMTV-TV reports residents received an email from building management saying an electrical component was damaged and caused a power outage.

The email obtained by the television station says it's possible power will be restored in a couple of days but it could take nearly a week if repair parts are unavailable.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.