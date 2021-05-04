Post office, highway renamed for officers killed on duty

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A government building and a section of highway in a Mississippi city were officially renamed during a ceremony Monday to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

A Brookhaven post office was renamed to the Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building and a section of Hwy. 51 in front of the city's police department headquarters was renamed to the Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White Memorial Highway.