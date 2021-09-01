Post-Trump, Ukraine's leader to push Biden for US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Ukrainian leader who found himself ensnarled in Donald Trump’s first impeachment comes to Washington to see a new U.S. president, seeking increased military aid and backing for his country’s bid for NATO membership.
The White House says the meeting Wednesday between President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is aimed at showing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s seizure of Crimea and backing of armed separatists in the country’s east. Biden also intends to encourage Zelenskyy’s efforts to tackle corruption and reassure him that the U.S will help protect Ukraine’s energy security.