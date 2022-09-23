Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Sep. 23, 2022 Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 12:13 a.m.
1 of12 Nancy Galarza looks at the damage that Hurricane Fiona inflicted on her community, which remained cut off four days after the Category 1 storm slammed the rural community of San Salvador in the town of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Danica Coto/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Danciel Rivera, who is known as the "Payaso Jack," poses for a portrait after he tried to cheer up children and adults as part of a church group who visited the area to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona in the rural community of San Salvador in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Danica Coto/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 A house lays in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across the island after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach them four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 View of a damaged bridge after Hurricane Fiona hit Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 View of a house that was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A National Guardsman delivers water to the residents of Punta Diamante in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, after the area was hit by Hurricane Fiona. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 This combination of two satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows above, a Jan. 18, 2022 view of a bridge over the Rio Grande de Arecibo before the passing the Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and a photo after the passing of Hurricane Fiona, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of12 View of a damaged bridge after Hurricane Fiona hit Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Alejandro Granadillo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods.
Hand-written signs warning of closures have been popping up more frequently, eliciting sighs and groans from customers on an island where 62% of 1.47 million clients still do not have power more than four days after the storm hit.