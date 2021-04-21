Post-Chauvin verdict, Colorado considers new police reforms

DENVER (AP) — A day after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd, Colorado lawmakers considered legislation Wednesday to tighten standards set by a sweeping police accountability law adopted last year following protests over Floyd’s murder.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic Reps. Leslie Herod and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, seeks in part to encourage officers to use their body cameras; strengthen investigations of use of force incidents; and promote “de-escalation techniques” in police encounters with citizens.