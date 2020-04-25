Portsmouth Naval Shipyard recognized for workplace safety

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard touts safety among it workers, and it's being recognized for its efforts.

The shipyard has been awarded the fiscal year 2019 Chief of Naval Operations Award for Achievement in Safety Ashore.

“Winning this award speaks to the strong safety leadership from our occupational safety and health department as well as the workforce’s efforts to embrace a superior level of safety culture within the command,” said Capt. Daniel Ettlich, the shipyard's commander.

The challenge is to continue raising the bar, he said.

Portsmouth earned recognition for reducing the number of safety incidents and lost work days. The shipyard strengthened its safety culture by emphasizing individual ownership, responsibility and awareness.

The incident rate is 15% below the industry average and the lost day rate is 47% below the industry average, officials said.