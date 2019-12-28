Portland police save elderly woman from burning house

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland police officers are being credited with rescuing an elderly woman from a burning house Friday night.

The police officers were patrolling the area when they rushed to the house in the Montavilla neighborhood of southeast Portland about 10 p.m. Friday, according to a Portland Police Bureau release.

The 9-1-1 callers had reported that flames and smoke were coming from the the attic and attached garage.

The officers who arrived within six seconds were then told that an elderly family member was still inside. They ran in to find and rescue the woman, which took about a minute and a half.

Fire crews then arrived and put out the fire.

The fire department said the ceiling that separated the attic from the main floor was on the verge of failing down, which would have trapped the woman.

The two police officers, who have declined media interviews, were evaluated for smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital, though they aren't showing any symptoms.

Deputy Police Chief Jami Resch said she's proud of the officers who risked their lives to save the woman.