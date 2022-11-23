Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Pope Francis has named a coadjutor bishop to assist conservative Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin and succeed him when he retires.
Tobin held a press conference Wednesday morning at the cathedral in Providence to discuss the changes. He said the transition is meant to ensure his replacement is ready to go when he retires. The Most Reverend Richard G. Henning is the new coadjutor bishop of Providence with a right of succession. The Most Reverend Robert C. Evans is resigning as the auxiliary bishop.