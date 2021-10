MILFORD — Pop Shop Market is coming to Milford Saturday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

“After the first highly attended Pop Shop Market in July, I have curated an Autumn Pop Shop Market on the Historic Milford Green,” said Ashley Kane Daley, co-founder/organizer of Pop Shop Market.

Daley said the Pop Shop Market came about a little bit over eight years ago and has popped up primarily in Fairfield along with a few pop-ups on the Yale Campus.

“An elevated market that was not your mom-and-pop craft fair, where you could find something different that you might not find in a store and definitely on Amazon,” said Daley. “Since the start, Pop Shop now has doubled in size and more recently starting ‘popping up’ in Milford and their Historic Green."

Daley said the Pop Shop Market in Milford is a perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

“It’s also a great way to shop for some fun pieces for yourself to get into the mood for fall,” she said. “Jewelry, apparel including vintage and repurposed, candles, coastal artwork, home good sand more. There is something for everyone.”

Featured vendors include Clean Earth Project, Crunchy Diva Designs, Hanesie Clothes, Shady Lady, Beluga Bath Co., Tide Hill Home and more. Some of the featured vendors are from Milford including, Sea No Evil, JL Designs, Livy Lou Flowers, SV Decker, The Shady Beach, The Sweaty Blonde and Life By The Board.