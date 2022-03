MILFORD — Due to a predicted storm, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed to March 19.

The parade had been scheduled for Saturday.

The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will still begin at 1 p.m. and will start at the Wasson Field parking lot on West Main Street, and marchers will make their way through the traditional downtown parade route to the North Broad Street gazebo.

Parking restrictions for the parade will be in place. Downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at noon. Parking will be available behind the Milford Public Library, Harborside Middle School and the Milford Senior Center.

For the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the committee chose John and Heather Profetto as grand marshals. Initially, they were selected as the grand marshals for the parade in 2020 but were unable to lead the march then because it was canceled.

The Profettos have a unique history with the parade because before they sold their business, Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar, the parade would always end in front of their restaurant.

