RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The national Poor People's Campaign has kicked off a season of activism the group hopes will draw a huge crowd to march in the nation's capital in June to demand political reform.

"We’re not begging the government. We’re trying to save the nation,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, who led an online event Friday with Poor People’s Campaign co-founder, the Rev. Liz Theoharis.