Pollinator Pathway talk helps landowners create healthy, connected habitats

Mary Ellen Lemay, landowner engagement director for the Aspetuck Land Trust, will offer information about pollinator pathways, and how you can turn your outside space, no matter how small, into a butterfly-and-bee haven Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., at the Fowler Building.

With more than 75 towns in Connecticut and New York in various stages of launching Pollinator Pathway, this landowner outreach strategy has taken the region by storm in only two years, organizers say. By planting natives, avoiding pesticides, and reducing lawn, this very scalable initiative has the potential to create healthy, connected habitats for pollinators and wildlife as they move across the landscape, they say. The Pollinator Pathway has ingredients to help landowners restore biodiversity with simple action steps.

Lemay also is Pollinator Pathway facilitator for the Hudson to Housatonic Regional Conservation Partnership, and a member of the Connecticut Native Plants Working Group.

This event is co-hosted by Environmental Concerns Coalition and the Milford Public Library.

For more information, visit milfordlibrary.org.