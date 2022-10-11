Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years, a new poll shows, with a majority now expecting that U.S. relations with allies will stay the same or improve but that U.S. dealings with traditional adversaries like Russia and North Korea will only grow more hostile.
Two years into the Biden administration, the assessments look much different from four years ago, at roughly the same point in the Trump administration. Now, 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago, according to the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 21% say relationships with allies will deteriorate, down from 46% then.