Polish small businesses consider lockdown dodges to survive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fearing the loss of their livelihoods under the continuing lockdown, some small business owners in Poland are planning to challenge COVID-19 restrictions and reopen their restaurants and tourist facilities, despite government warnings.
There are also those who resort to new ideas. In Szczecin, in the northwest, a skating rink — closed under lockdown rules —reopened as a florist’s shop, which is allowed to operate. But customers need to don skates to reach the flower display in the middle of the ice. They have to buy something, but are under no pressure to make a quick purchase.