Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of Christopher Cummings, 20, in 2011, Norfolk police said in a news release. Dooley, who was acquitted of several other charges, including first-degree murder, wasn't in court. Police said Friday that three warrants for failure to appear were issued for his arrest.