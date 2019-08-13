Police say reckless bicyclist nearly caused collisions

Milford police are trying to identify this bike rider, who allegedly was riding recklessly on Bridgeport Avenue last week and nearly caused car accidents. Milford police are trying to identify this bike rider, who allegedly was riding recklessly on Bridgeport Avenue last week and nearly caused car accidents. Photo: Milford Police / Submitted Photo Photo: Milford Police / Submitted Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police say reckless bicyclist nearly caused collisions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford police are trying to identify a person they say was riding a bicycle recklessly in Milford last week, nearly causing car accidents.

Police posted a picture of the rider on their Twitter page Tuesday, Aug. 13, and said officers are trying to identify the individual “who was operating his black bicycle with red rims recklessly on Bridgeport Ave. with a group of other riders on Friday afternoon.”

The bicyclists caused many motorists to swerve to avoid collisions, the Tweet states.

Two years ago, the Milford Board of Aldermen adopted a bike riding ordinance in response to increasing reports of reckless young riders in town.

People had been complaining about so called “gangs” of mostly middle school-aged bike riders for about a year. Police at the time said some of the riders are Milford residents and some ride into town from Stratford and West Haven.

The ordinance was modeled after a state statute.

It says that people riding bikes on a road can ride no more than two abreast in a single lane, except on paths or parts of roadways set aside just for bicycles; bicycle riders must ride on the right side of the road, with the flow of traffic, and obey all traffic rules that cars follow. Bicycle riders must use hand signals when turning.

Cyclists are not allowed to put pedestrians or drivers of cars in danger, and they cannot trick ride or ride in a weaving or zigzagging course “unless such irregular course is necessary for safe operation,” the ordinance states.

Anyone with information is asked to called Milford police, 203-878-6551.