Police say pedestrian killed trying to cross US Highway 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed trying to cross U.S. Highway 71 in south-central Kansas City, authorities said.

The man was struck by a northbound vehicle a little before 11 p.m. Sunday, a few blocks east of Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name and that of the driver have not been released.