Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC MICHAEL BALSAMO and CAROLE FELDMAN, Associated Press April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 5:13 p.m.
Police respond near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat."
Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.
MICHAEL BALSAMO and CAROLE FELDMAN