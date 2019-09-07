Police say Texas man damaged NYC's Charging Bull statue

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Texas man bashed New York's Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.

Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.

Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo. The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.

It's not clear if Varlack has an attorney who can speak for him.

The 7,100-pound (3,200-kilogram) bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.

Di Modica said the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.