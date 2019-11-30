Police say 15-year-old bike rider fatally struck by SUV

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old bicycle rider was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the teen was riding south on Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park at 6 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a Dodge SUV going east on Sunrise HIghway.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged. The investigation is continuing.