Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan May 21, 2022 Updated: May 21, 2022 10:58 a.m.
GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by the rare weather event.
The person, who was in their 70s, lived in the Nottingham mobile home park, which was among the first sites hit by the tornado Friday, said state police Lt. Derrick Carroll.