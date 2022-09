CLEVELAND (AP) — A housing authority police officer used a stun gun that proved ineffective before shooting and killing a man who attacked him as he was investigating a noise complaint early on Labor Day, authorities said.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was flagged down near the Riverside Park housing authority apartments in the West Park neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday as he was responding to a call for service for loud music, Cleveland police said.