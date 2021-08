LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A $35,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it will add $10,000 to the $25,000 reward from Prince George’s County police in the investigation into the killing of Peyton “P.J.” Evans, WTOP reported.