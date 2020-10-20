Police kill man armed with knife at Long Island home

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have shot and killed a man after they say he closed in on an officer while refusing to drop a knife.

The shooting occurred on Monday after officers responded to a 911 from a woman reporting that her drunk ex-boyfriend wouldn’t leave her home in the Suffolk County hamlet of Coram, police said Tuesday.

One of the officers entered through the garage, where he was confronted by Paul Sulkowski, 46, of Brooklyn, police said. Sulkowski refused repeated orders to drop the knife as he continued to advance as the officer, who backed out onto the street, they said.

The officer finally fired his weapon, striking Sulkowski. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.