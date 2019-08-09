Police issue parking advisory for Aug. 17 Oyster Festival

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held on Aug. 17. The Milford Oyster Festival will be held on Aug. 17. Photo: Amy K. Thornton / Contributed Photo Photo: Amy K. Thornton / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 102 Caption Close Police issue parking advisory for Aug. 17 Oyster Festival 1 / 102 Back to Gallery

The 45th Annual Milford Oyster Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Milford police have released the following parking information to help residents in their planning.

• Access to the Milford Center area will be restricted from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The following streets will be closed or have limited access: North Broad Street, South Broad Street, Depot Street, New Haven Avenue (from Gulf Street to Daniel Street), Prospect Street (from Cherry Street to New Haven Avenue), River Street (from Darina Place to New Haven Avenue), Armory Lane, Factory Lane, Shipyard Lane, Center Street and High Street (from Jepson Drive to Helwig Street).

• Access to the Railroad Station parking areas for railroad patrons will only be allowed from High Street.

• On street parking will be restricted within the festival boundaries between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• Handicapped parking will be provided at the following locations: Milford Senior Center, Harborside Middle School and Wasson Field parking lot adjacent to West Main Street. There will be senior and handicap accessible shuttle transportation to and from these locations, which will pick up and drop off at Milford Fire headquarters across from the library.

• Access to the City Boat Launch on Shipyard Lane will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Pets and coolers will not be allowed within the festival boundaries.

• Shuttle buses will pick up and drop off at two locations in Milford: Jonathan Law High School and the rear parking lot of the Westfield Connecticut Post Shopping Mall (near the old Sear’s). The shuttle services will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be free Police K9 demonstrations for the public across from the Milford Public Library at 12:30 pm and 2:30 p.m. Milford K9 teams will be joined by the Orange Police Department, Stratford Police Department and Shelton Police Department and their K9 partners.

A mass notification message will be sent to Milford residents and businesses about the parking and traffic restrictions during the festival hours.

For further information regarding the Oyster Festival visit their website at milfordoysterfestival.com.