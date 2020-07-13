Police investigating shooting death of man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to an area near 13th and Washington streets for a disturbance, Lincoln police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man's name had not been released by late Monday morning.

Police said investigators were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene Monday morning. No arrests were reported in the release, but police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.