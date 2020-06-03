Police investigating crash that killed couple in Delaware

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a couple was killed in a car crash following a brief police chase that had been called off for safety reasons. The chase began after police say the officer saw a woman in the vehicle frantically waving at the officer.

The News Journal reports that the incident occurred late Monday near Delaware City, which is south of Wilmington.

Police said that an officer saw a woman hanging out the passenger window of a Chevy Suburban. Police said in a statement that the woman, Kari-Ann Jones, was “frantically waving her arms to gain his attention."

Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd, a police spokesman, said that the officer became concerned and tried to pull over the SUV. But the driver, Steven Jones, began to speed and drive erratically.

Police said the officer then turned off his lights and sirens and slowed down. The suburban crashed into a utility pole and caught fire. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, preventing police from pulling the couple out.

The crash remains under investigation.

New Castle County Police Colonel Vaughn M. Bond Jr. said that the incident "was a tragic event for all involved ... and my prayers are extended to the family of the victim as well as our officer.”