Explosion shakes paper mill in Maine; no word on injuries

JAY, Maine (AP) — An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground Wednesday and produce a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around, but officials said it wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 70 miles north of Portland, around noon, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Emergency responders headed to the scene, and the Maine State Fire Marshal planned an investigation.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear, McCausland said.