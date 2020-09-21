Police investigate double slaying in southern Kentucky

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) —

Police were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at a residence in southern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police responded Sunday afternoon to the home in Tompkinsville after the bodies were found, a statement from the agency said. Both appeared to have been shot in the head, police said.

The slain men were identified as Trevor Cleary, 20, of Tompkinsville and Austin Copas, 19, of Fountain Run.

Autopsies were planned and the investigation continues, police said.

No further information was immediately released.