Police investigate Pella woman's death

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Pella as a homicide.

Pella police responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Monday night found the woman unresponsive at a home. Lifesaving measures were not successful and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The woman's name has not been released. No arrests have been made.

The death is being investigated as a homicide but authorities believe it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger, the DPS said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.