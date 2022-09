MILFORD — While there has been no direct threat, schools will have heightened police presence this week, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia.

In a letter sent Monday night to the school community, Cutaia said there will be "some heightened security measures" over the coming days.

“At this time, we have no threats to the Milford Public Schools community,” Cutaia wrote to parents.

“While there has been no direct threat to our schools, in an abundance of caution, we are working with the Milford Police Department on information shared that causes us to proactively increase police presence at our school buildings starting (Tuesday),” Cutaia added.

Cutaia said the district and the police department are working together to monitor the situation.

“We have many layers of safety and security measures and protocols in place, which all work together to increase safety in our schools,” the superintendent added. “The increased police presence is to include an additional layer to our safety and security protocols.”

Cutaia said she was unable to provide more details about why the precautions were being taken.

“While I understand your fear and concern, I am unable to share details with parents regarding safety and security issues,” Cutaia said. “Please be confident that the safety of students and staff is my top priority. I will do everything in partnership with the police department to keep everyone safe.”

“Our communication was not meant to heighten worries, but rather be proactive by letting parents know about additional support at our schools.,” Cutaia added.

