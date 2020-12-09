Police in south-central Iowa seek suspect in hit-and-run

ALBIA, Iowa (AP) — Police in south-central Iowa are searching for a suspect in what they say was an intentional hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

Police in Albia are looking for Joshua Burk, 44, of Lovilia, who is accused of intentionally using his vehicle to run down and hit a 36-year-old man, television station KTVO reported.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Albia, police there said. Investigators said a nearby security camera captured the incident on video and showed Burk driving away from the scene.

Burk’s vehicle was later spotted, and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop it, but police said Burk sped away driving faster than 100 mph.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, but was able to talk to investigators.