Police identify woman killed at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield have released the name of a woman killed last weekend as she crossed a city intersection.

Marcie Brown, 39, of Springfield, had been crossing Sunshine Street at the intersection with Oxford Street late Saturday night when she was hit by a westbound box truck, police said late Wednesday in a news release. Police said the truck continued travelling west without stopping. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police investigation into finding the truck continues, and officials have asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

Police said Brown’s death marked Springfield’s 24th fatality motor vehicle crash for 2020.