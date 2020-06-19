Police commissioner defends meeting with US Attorney General

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's police commissioner is defending his recent sit down with U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Commissioner William Gross, the city’s first black commissioner, said the Thursday meeting at Boston police headquarters was an “opportunity to educate” the head of the Department of Justice about police training, community relations and the need for national reform.

Barr's office tweeted Thursday a picture of Barr and Gross smiling together and thanked the commissioner for his “wonderful hospitality and invaluable insight and advice.” The caption also said it was the first time a sitting U.S. Attorney General had visited the department.

Gross strongly defended the meeting at a news conference Thursday night.

“You never ever run and hide from a conversation," he said. “I spoke for the people in Boston today to a top official in D.C. that I thought needed to hear the message from a black man — from a proud police commissioner.”

Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted that Barr and the Trump Administration “do not share Boston’s values or my values.”

“His actions and general lack of respect for people and their rights are a danger to our city and the future of our country,” he said.

The Democratic mayor has proposed cutting $12 million from the police budget to use in on social service programs in response to ongoing, nationwide protests against police killings of black Americans

Councilor Michelle Wu was among the councilors critical of the meeting. She called it a “disgrace” and a "breach of trust to our communities.”